Riot added additional LP penalties for AFK players in League Patch 11.3

League of Legends Patch 10.24 introduced a new system to combat AFKing, but Riot Games isn’t done there.

Players who AFK or leave games will be further penalized in Patch 11.3, according to gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter. Repeat offenders will see those penalties ramp up as well.

PSA – in 11.3 we added additional LP penalties for AFKing or leaving games. Repeatedly AFKing will ramp this penalty up over time.



With a little more skin in the game, hopefully a potential leaver will think twice about ruining a game for their team.



Leavers never prosper — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) February 11, 2021

After leavers became evermore common in solo queue, Riot implemented changes to compensate for having a griefer on your team. A new early surrender feature allows teams to forfeit after 10 minutes of play when a player AFKs for an extended period of time.

Affected players now get LP consolation, which cushions the amount of points lost when there’s a leaver on your team. AFK players, on the other hand, lose additional LP for their disruptive behavior. With increased penalties in Patch 11.3, it may deter players from outright AFKing.

Riot has continued to make an effort in foiling disruptive and toxic behavior. Devs already implemented a reporting and muting system for Champion Select and there are future plans for in-game solutions to verbal abuse as well.

