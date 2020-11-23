League of Legends’ preseason for next year is in full swing, but Riot is still making plenty of tweaks and changes to several champions and items.

Riot revealed the extensive changes for the upcoming Patch 10.24 earlier today, which is set to release tomorrow. There are plenty of changes being made to specific champions that synergize a little too well with the new items introduced in the preseason, which led to several champs becoming high priority in low to high Elo.

Here’s the full list of changes in League Patch 10.24.

Champion adjustments

Amumu

W – Despair

Base damage over time damage: 5/7.5/10/12.5/15 to 4/6/8/10/12.

Damage ratio: 0.5 percent AP per 100 AP (every half second) to 0.25 percent AP per 100 AP (every half second).

Bugfix: Damage no longer occasionally fires at a slightly increased pace

Hecarim

Passive – Warpath

Bonus movement speed to bonus AD conversion: 15-30 percent (level 1/3/6/9/12/15/18) to 12-24 percent (level 1/3/6/9/12/15/18).

E – Devastating Charge

Bonus movement speed: 25-85 percent (based on time active) to 25-75 percent (based on time active).

Bugfix: Hecarim no longer gains more than 25 percent movement speed immediately after casting E – Devastating Charge.

Kayle

Passive – Divine Ascent

Bonus attack speed: Two percent per 100 ability power to one percent per 100 ability power.

Samira

Passive – Daredevil Impulse

Melee blade damage ratio: 10 percent AD to 7.5 percent AD.

Dash range against immobilized enemy: 800/850/900/950/1,000 (level 1/4/8/12/16) to 650/725/800/875/950 (level 1/4/8/12/16).

Tryndamere

Bonus AD per missing health: 0.15/0.2/0.25/0.3/0.35 to 0.15/0.25/0.35/0.45/0.55.

Q – Bloodlust

Bonus AD: 5/10/15/20/25 to 10/15/20/25/30.

Varus

Q – Piercing Arrow

Blight cooldown reduction (removed): Cooldown is no longer reduced by three seconds if Piercing Arrow detonates on a Blighted enemy.

Bow up (new): Damage from Blight effects detonated with Piercing Arrow are now increased by the amount of time Varus charges it for up to 50 percent, in addition to increasing Piercing Arrow’s damage for up to 50 percent.

VFX (new): Piercing Arrow will now show crit text when fully charged.

W – Blighted Quiver

Bonus damage: 7/10.5/14/17.5/21 to 7/8/9/10/11.

Bow down (new): Detonating a Blight stack on enemy champions and Epic Monsters now reduces all basic cooldowns by 12 percent of the max cooldown per stack.

R – Chain of Corruption

Snapback (new): Varus now snaps to face the target direction on start of cast.

Missile speed: 1,950 to 1,500.

Yasuo

Passive – Way of the Wanderer

Order of operations: Way of the Wanderer’s crit-related effects now wait to activate until any other effects that care about crit have been taken care of. This primarily means crit chance is no longer doubled before Guinsoo’s Rageblade calculates its on-hit damage.

Yone

Passive – Way of the Hunter

Order of operations: Way of the Hunter’s crit-related effects now wait to activate until any other effects that care about crit have been taken care of. This primarily means crit chance is no longer doubled before Guinsoo’s Rageblade calculates its on-hit damage.

Item changes

Blade of the Ruined King

Total cost: 3,100 gold to 3,200 gold.

Attack speed: 30 percent to 25 percent.

Cosmic Drive

Ability power: 70 to 75

Demonic Embrace

Azakana gaze burn damage: 1.5 percent max health magic damage every second for four seconds to 1.2 percent max health magic damage every second for three seconds.

Eclipse

Cooldown: Six seconds for melee; 12 seconds for ranged to eight seconds for melee; 16 seconds for ranged.

Emberknife

Omnivamp: 12 percent to 10 percent (including AoE damage).

Hailblade

Omnivamp: 12 percent to 10 percent (including AoE damage).

Essence Reaver

Attack damage: 40 to 50.

Kraken Slayer

Attack damage: 60 to 65

Wyrmfallen sacrifice attack damage: 60 to 85

Damage ratio: 30 percent AD to 45 percent AD.

Guinsoo’s Rageblade bugfix: Guinsoo’s Rageblade now properly triggers at all ranges when the holder also has Kraken Slayer.

Liandry’s Anguish

Torment damage ratio: 2.5 percent AP to 1.5 percent AP.

Lich Bane

Damage ratio: 50 percent AP to 40 percent AP.

Luden’s Tempest

Echo movement speed: 30 percent to 15 percent.

Echo damage ratio: 15 percent AP to 10 percent AP.

Moonstone Renewer

Bug fix: Fully fixed an issue where Moonstone Renewer was not renewing if the ally is in champion combat, but the owner is not.

Starlit grace heal: 30 to 60 (ally levels 1 to 18), increased by 37.5 percent each second spent in combat with champions (maximum 150 percent) to 60 to 90 (ally levels 1 to 18), increased by 25 percent each second spent in combat with champions (maximum 100 percent).

Nashor’s Tooth

Icathian Bite damage ratio: 25 percent AP to 20 percent AP.

Night Harvester

Soulrend damage: 175 to 250 magic damage (level 1 to 18) to 125 to 200 (level 1 to 18).

Hextech Rocketbelt

Supersonic damage: 200 to 300 magic damage to 175 to 250 magic damage.

Phantom Dancer

Total cost: 2,900 to 2,700 gold.

Spectral Waltz duration: Two seconds to three seconds.

Prowler’s Claw

Attack damage: 55 to 60.

Sandshrike’s Claw attack damage: 70 to 80.

Riftmaker

Void Corruption damage: Three percent per second (max 15 percent) to two percent per second (max 10 percent).

Serpent’s Fang

Shield Reaver damage: 50 physical damage to 70 physical damage.

Tear of the Goddess line changes

Tear of the Goddess

Mana: 150 to 240.

Maximum bonus mana: 450 to 360.

Archangel’s Staff

Mana: 400 to 500.

Manamune

Mana 400 to 500.

Seraph’s Embrace

Mana: 850 to 860.

Muramana

Mana: 850 to 860.

Mid lane minion changes

Mid lane Cannon Minions now give 10 less gold.

Mid lane Cannon Minions now gain 30 percent increased attack speed against towers.

Behavioural systems update

If there is an AFK player detected on your team after the ten-minute mark, a surrender vote can occur. For now, this change will only apply to Summoner’s Rift and the vote must be unanimous. If the vote isn’t unanimous, at the 15-minute mark the team can vote again, now only needing a majority vote.

If a player on your team leaves during a ranked match or is detected as AFK, your LP loss may be reduced. Premades with a disconnect/AFK, provisional players, and players in promotion series will not receive this loss reduction.

More information can be found here.

Item shop and icon improvements

Updates to over 60 item icons.

Stomped a ton of bugs in the shop. Our shoes are now disgusting.

The font size of the shop’s gold display has been embiggened.

Future’s Market now displays your debt limit in the shop.

Recommended item card titles are now bolder.

Fixed a bug where the tags in recommended item cards had too much padding. We took them to the gym.

When there is only one or two actual recommendations, no empty item cards will appear in the shop.

Fixed purchase button hover and clicked states.

Player chat will now display behind the item shop until you decide to open it.

Many many fixes to items appearing (or not appearing) in the correct tabs and filter groups.

Selected items in the shop will now have sweet looking magic surrounding them.

Darkened the borders of items you can’t afford to better differentiate them from the ones you can (more coming here soon).

Made it easier to determine when a recommended item is not affordable.

While the shop is opened, you can now open the extended stats panel.

VFX updates alongside extra bug fixes can be viewed in full here.

Patch 10.24 is set to be released tomorrow.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.