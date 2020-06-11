G2 Esports has plenty of flexibility when it comes to its League of Legends roster.

The team has once again decided to switch Caps to the mid lane while returning Perkz to the AD carry position. Superstar rival ADC Rekkles said on a recent episode of FnaticLive, however, that Caps might be the scarier player heading into the 2020 LEC Summer Split.

“Caps and Perkz are very different players so it’s hard to say which is the best roster,” Rekkles said. “I feel like it’s going to depend on meta, [and] it’s going to depend on how they are on the day. I’m going to be honest here—as of late, I’ve felt like Caps is just a better player than Perkz. So it’s a bit scarier to play against Caps in the bot lane.”

Rekkles said, however, that since mid lane is a stronger role than ADC right now, it’ll probably be good for G2 as a team to have Caps back in his natural role. He also said Perkz will still be Perkz and that he isn’t a cakewalk for anyone in the bottom lane, either.

At the end of the last split, many pundits agreed that although G2 won the LEC again, the team was a weaker iteration of the European powerhouse because of the positional switch the team made at the beginning of the year.

Caps didn’t look as comfortable in the bottom lane, and as a result, some games seemed a bit closer than others and the team didn’t seem to flow as effortlessly as before. The 20-year-old phenom also had the fourth-most deaths of any LEC ADC in the spring and had the most deaths of any player in the playoffs.

Perkz did reveal that the role swap was Caps’ idea, but it seems like the better option for the team’s success will have him return to the role that made him one of the most feared players in the world.

The 2020 LEC Summer Split begins on June 12.