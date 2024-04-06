Rekkles dreams of LCK debut, but knows LEC is the way back to tier-one LoL play

After spending the Spring Split with T1 Esports’ Academy League of Legends team, superstar AD turned support Rekkles has shared some of his plans for climbing back to the summit of the professional scene.

Recommended Videos

In an interview with Caedrel, the 27-year-old revealed that although starting in the LCK would be the “dream life,” he knows that he still needs to improve in multiple different areas before he could be considered for a roster spot on any major LCK squad. He still believes that he has to improve his general support skills and he also needs to learn Korean at a higher level to succeed.

Additionally, he admitted that there were only a handful of top-tier teams in the league and that it wouldn’t be worth joining a lower-tier. The top-five orgs in Korea have some of the best supports in the world, and in his current form, he wouldn’t be able to dethrone the likes of Keria, Delight, BeryL, and Lehends from their starting spots.

As a result, Rekkles knows that the LEC is a more feasible route back to tier-one play, especially with how the league looks. He and Caedrel discussed how the LEC has looked relatively wide open, with the exception of G2 Esports as one of the only consistent rosters in the league. He’ll need to prove himself once more among the rise of new talent if he wishes to make his return to Europe in the 2024 Summer Split.

Rekkles made the historic decision to join T1 at the end of 2023 after he was relegated to Fnatic’s bench halfway through the year for AD carry Oh “Noah” Hyeon-taek and support Adrian “Trymbi” Trybus. As one of the most iconic players in Europe, Rekkles brought a ton of publicity to the tier-two Korean scene with his T1 Challengers debut and even had monster performances as the team’s support.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more