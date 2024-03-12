Rekkles is finding ways to impress despite T1 Academy’s horrid LCK CL 2024 record

Although the 2024 Spring Split hasn’t been too noteworthy for T1 Academy so far, the team’s veteran support and League of Legends superstar Rekkles is still putting up some great numbers despite his team’s struggles.

Ever since joining the legendary organization, the 27-year-old had made the most of the situation, holding himself as a top performing player in the support role. Unfortunately, the only team that is worse than T1.A is Gen.G Global Academy, and they’ve only won one series all season long.

T1 Academy hasn’t been nearly as successful as their LCK squad. Photo via Riot Games

T1’s Academy squad is currently sitting in second-last place with a disappointing 5-10 record, even though they’ve been a great source of viewership for the league this split. The team garnered plenty of hype with Rekkles’ addition, but will be missing the playoffs after failing to break into the mid-tier group of the LCK CL’s regular season standings.

Rekkles currently leads all LCK CL supports with 56 kills over 39 games, with a 5.6 KDA, a 12.7 percent total team kill share, and an 80.5 percent kill participation rate, according to League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir. He also has decent laning stats, and the second-highest first blood rate of any support over the last eight weeks.

AD carry Sin “Smash” Geum-jae has been working hard to mesh with Rekkles, even though there is a significant language barrier that separates him with the rest of the team. The duo has been performing very well during the early stages of their matches, and have also been looking good during some skirmishes.

T1 Academy still lacks a bit in terms of macro play and some late-game decision making, while it seems like Rekkles is still trying to understand his roaming windows and timing while acclimatizing to a new region for the first time in his career. Knowing when to roam, recall, or engage can be tricky if you don’t share the same language as your team, no matter how talented you are on the Summoner’s Rift.