Rekkles claims this LoL support champ is ‘OP’ despite recent nerfs

Rekkles appeared on the EUphoria podcast on April 5 to share his insights on the off-season and brought up the subject of an “OP” League of Legends champion.

After finishing in the bottom two at the end of the 2023 LEC Winter Split, Fnatic and Rekkles were able to bounce back in LEC Spring, ending sixth in the regular split and qualifying for Groups. With the top eight teams playing on Patch 13.6 in the upcoming phase, Rekkles revealed one underrated support champion he’s seen popping up in solo queue: Senna.

The champion was buffed in Patch 13.4, giving better stats and a lower cooldown to her ultimate. Rekkles, however, doesn’t think those buffs are what’s making her so strong, especially considering support items were nerfed in the first months of the new season.

“I don’t know why,” he said, “the Sickle and Umbral Glaive nerfs were there. So I thought, like everyone else, that this is the end for AD carry supports. But in my solo queue games, Senna is way too OP. They tried to put her as ADC with the Kraken build, but I’m seeing the same one as before, with lethality rush.”

According to Rekkles, players are now skipping Umbral Glaive and crit build Senna requires too much gold. “Fasting Senna in my solo queue looks crazy strong and I don’t understand why,” he said.

Rekkles added there might be some teams willing to play Senna in the LEC Spring Groups. “There are maybe some teams that have the same experience as me, which is playing against this champion killing you from a mile away, so maybe they pick it up for this patch,” he said.

When talking about his initial impressions of the new meta, he also mentioned Jinx among the must-watch picks.

“I think Jinx is strong for AD now,” he said, “but she was kind of played before the buffs.” The marksman received a buff to her ultimate and W, as well as higher attack speed growth. “You can get sick Reddit plays: maybe Jinx is the one now,” he added.

The LEC Spring Groups start on April 8 at 11am CT, with the first match between Team Vitality and MAD Lions. Rekkles and Fnatic will play in the following series at 2pm CT against the second-place team Astralis.