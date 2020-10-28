Red Bull to host League of Legends Worlds stream made for new gamers

The grand finals of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship will take place on Oct. 31 and Red Bull is trying to make sure that less experienced players and viewers can watch the action without being intimidated.

The Red Bull Worlds Simplified stream this weekend will serve as an alternative viewing experience for people who want to watch DAMWON take on Suning but don’t necessarily have the same knowledge base as someone who’s been playing League for a decade.

We're happy to announce Red Bull Worlds Simplified!

The @lolesports #Worlds2020 stream for LoL beginners!



You want to check out the biggest esports event of the year, but don't know anything about Barons, Turrets and Champions?



Then click here: https://t.co/2mEBCnF3c5 pic.twitter.com/5nOAOvRnnA — Red Bull Gaming (@redbullgaming) October 28, 2020

One of the most difficult things for any esports broadcast to do is strike a balance between educating new viewers and giving lifelong fans the dirty details they want, especially in a MOBA like League of Legends where a highly competitive match has numerous elements to it that are difficult for newer viewers to fully understand. At the same time, veteran fans don’t enjoy having their time wasted by getting basic aspects of the game explained to them.

Red Bull’s stream, hosted by Frankie Ward and Tom Deacon, will attempt to turn some newer League fans into seasoned viewers with a broadcast live from the Gfinity Arena in London.

Despite being for “noobs,” the event won’t be lacking in highly trained and talented League analysts. Among others, War and Deacon will be joined throughout the finals by well-known players like Marc “Caedrel” Lamont, Ciernan “Excoundrel” Lowe, Joseph “Munchables” Fenny, and Luciana “AngelArcher” Nadrag.

With the match taking place across the pond for the U.S. crowd, coverage from Red Bull’s official Twitch channel will start at 4am CT on Oct. 31.

This isn’t Red Bull’s first League venture, though. In August, the brand hosted an amateur one-vs-one tournament. That came just one month after Red Bull unveiled a new content series geared toward experimenting with team compositions and champion builds.

