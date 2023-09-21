Recipient of LoL’s annual Worlds 2023 skin confirmed alongside other new merch drops

The Worlds skin has been announced, which means the tournament is just around the corner.

Each year, another League of Legends champion gets chosen to be the representative of the annual Worlds skin line—and this year’s champ has just been revealed.

The champion getting the nod for the official Worlds 2023 skin will be Renekton. The Worlds skin line (formerly known as the Championship skin line) commemorates the biggest LoL esports event of the year with a limited skin that can only be purchased during the tournament. Last season, Azir was chosen as the tournament’s recipient of the annual skin.

Renekton’s Worlds skin keeps the blue and gold theming of the skin line, while also adding some blood-red accents to his tail and weapon. Worlds 2023 Renekton also has a unique recall animation that features the champion breathing blue fire in the pattern of the Summoner’s Cup.

Level up your #Worlds2023 fandom with Worlds Unlocked!



Introducing Worlds Unlocked, the first-of-its-kind limited edition box featuring iconic merch collectibles and digital exclusives.



Get it now here: https://t.co/AyTpX6wOpk pic.twitter.com/GAirJOOaaK — LoL Esports (@lolesports) September 21, 2023

Renekton’s Worlds 2023 skin was revealed earlier today in an announcement for the “Worlds Unlocked” merch box, a limited-edition crate that comes with tons of League merch and swag. LoL fans who purchase the Worlds Unlocked box will receive Worlds 2023 Renekton (and a chroma for it), the Worlds event pass, and one of the game’s past Worlds skins, such as Championship Thresh (2013) or Championship Ashe (2017).

Additional merch items in the Worlds Unlocked box include a Worlds Teemo statue, a Worlds Tibbers plush, a Worlds baseball cap, as well as several in-game emotes and summoner icons.

It’s likely that the Worlds 2023 Renekton skin will cost 1,350 Riot Points, just as other Worlds skins have in the past. There is no release date for the skin as of right now, but with Worlds beginning on Oct. 9, it’s almost a guarantee that Worlds 2023 Renekton will be live in the in-client store on or before that date.

