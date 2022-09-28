Ready for Worlds: LCK star locks down ranks 1 and 2 in Korean League solo queue

DWG KIA jungler Canyon has accomplished something pretty remarkable in South Korean League of Legends solo queue ladder just in time for his trip to the 2022 World Championship in North America.

While 2022 has been a slight dip from dominance on the competitive stage for DWG KIA, there is likely slight boost in confidence Canyon, reached both ranks one and two on the KR ladder in preparation for Worlds, according to op.gg.

His rank one account, JUGKING, currently has 1,687 LP with a 56 percent win rate after 754 total games. Meanwhile, his rank two account, 스 know맨, boasts a 58 percent win rate after 560 games and has amassed 1,522 LP. In total, Canyon has played a total of 1,314 ranked gamed across both accounts, where his rank one account stands over 150 LP ahead of his second account at rank two.

His dominance on the Korean solo queue ladder is a testament to his performance in a tough 2022 season for DWG KIA. Canyon has been one of the shining stars in DWG KIA’s 2022 rebuild where he was the only non-T1 player to make it on the 2022 LCK Spring Split first All-Pro team. Additionally, he was also named the 2022 LCK Spring Split Player of the Split for his carry heroics that pushed DWG KIA to a third-place finish.

Photo via Riot Games

While he and DWG KIA slightly regressed in the 2022 LCK Summer Split due to shared playing time between Burdol and Nuguri, the team still managed to secure their spot at Worlds 2022 after defeating Liiv SANDBOX 3-1 in the LCK Regional Qualifier.

DWG KIA are heading to Worlds 2022 as the LCK’s third-seeded team. While it is not the usual first seed that they have been accustomed to since Worlds 2020, it is enough for them to bypass the Play-In stage and go straight to New York for the group stage. Additionally, Canyon’s incredible achievements on the Korean solo queue ladder right before Words 2022 are a possible sign that DWG KIA may be a dark horse contender for their second World Championship title.

For now, they will await the conclusion of the Play-In stage, which will take place from Sept. 29 to Oct. 4, and see which one of the four teams slots into Group B.