Rascal, Cuzz, and Naehyun part ways with DragonX

DragonX released top laner Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee, jungler Moon “Cuzz” Woo-chan, and Yoo “Naehyun” Nae-hyun yesterday prior to the start of the League of Legends free agency period today (Nov. 18).

Both Rascal and Cuzz joined DRX when the team was previously known as Longzhu Gaming, while Naehyun was added at the beginning of 2019—the organization was known as Kingzone DragonX at that time.

DragonX on Twitter 우승을 시작으로 오랜 기간 함께 성장해 온 Cuzz 문우찬 선수, 그리고 이번 시즌 합류하여 항상 진심을 다해 경기에 임해주었던 Naehyun 유내현 선수와 상호 협의 하에 계약을 해지하였습니다. 그동안 최선을 다해준 두 선수에게 감사의 마음을 전하며, 앞으로도 두 선수에게 많은 응원 부탁드립니다!

Rascal didn’t get a starting spot on the team until this year when top laner Kim “Khan” Dong-ha decided to leave to join Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok on SK Telecom T1. Cuzz, on the other hand, has been the team’s starting jungler since 2017. DRX was also Naehyun’s first Korean team—the 23-year-old played in Turkey for the majority of his career.

DragonX on Twitter 오랜 시간 동안 함께 도전해온 Rascal 김광희 선수와 상호 협의하에 계약을 해지했습니다. DRX는 Rascal 선수의 든든한 모습과 팀파이트에서 보여준 희생과 활약을 잊지 못할 것이며, 최고의 선수단 구성을 위해 Rascal 선수와도 계속 대화를 이어나갈 예정입니다.

This trio wasn’t able to accomplish much together with DRX, however. In 2019, the team finished in third place during the LCK Spring Split, but lost to SKT in the playoffs. The following season, they dropped down to seventh place in the regular season standings and faltered in the Regional Gauntlet against DAMWON Gaming.

DRX will now be rebuilding its roster, along with multiple LCK teams this offseason. The organization already re-signed talented AD carry Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu, so this team will likely try to pick up players to play around him in the coming months.