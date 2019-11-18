Deft re-signs with DragonX

South Korean League of Legends team DragonX is rebuilding its roster around AD carry Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu.

The team agreed to part ways with support player Park “TusiN” Jong-ik, jungler Moon “Cuzz” Woo-chan, mid laner “Naehyun” Nae-hyun, and top laner Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee this week, releasing the majority of its lineup that finished the 2019 LCK Summer Split in seventh place.

DragonX on Twitter Renewal of contract – DRX Deft] DRX has renew a contract with Deft, the best AD Carry, to achieve our common goal: winning the LoL Worlds. DRX will continue challenge to win the LoL Worlds by reorganizing the team which will be built around Deft. Please support Deft a lot!

DragonX’s underwhelming 2019 season was capped off when they failing to qualify for Worlds after losing 3-2 to Damwon Gaming in the finals of the Regional Qualifier. But Deft had strong individual performances throughout the year.

Even though the team floundered and heavily underachieved as a five-man unit, he remained a solid player and an ideal candidate for DragonX to re-sign. Deft has stood toe-to-toe with the best players in the LCK and has continued to thrive in the bot lane against all the odds.

DragonX has yet to announce its full roster, but it’s expected to be unveiled in the weeks to come. It’s unknown who will join Deft in the bot lane, but rumors suggest 17-year-old solo queue support prodigy Keria could be added to the team.

A few possible options for the top, jungle, and mid lane positions include 100 Thieves’ top laner Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho, Griffin’s jungler Lee “Tarzan” Seung-yong, and Gen.G’s mid laner Lee “Kuzan” Seong-hyeok.