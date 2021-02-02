Rare Atom upset Team WE in fifth week of 2021 LPL Spring Split

Team WE is failing to find their ground after their previous loss in the LPL.

Rare Atom upset Team WE today during the fifth week of the 2021 LPL Spring Split with a one-sided 2-0 series.

The MVP votes were picked up by the support and jungler from Rare Atom, who used Alistar and Pantheon to carry the game away from Team WE with decisive performances. Both champions maintain a pick or ban status across all major leagues due to their powerful kit combined with the new itemization.

The match-up between these two teams wasn’t hyped up considering all odds were against RA, however they showed up huge in this series and exposed Team WE’s weaknesses. RA’s compositions in both games were balanced, having a great frontline and backline source of damage with various power spikes across the game, allowing them to be flexible in case they’d fall behind.

In both games, RA managed to acquire early leads and convert them to objectives or towers from Team WE. For every small mistake, Team WE paid heavily and was taxed by the RA squad. After holding the first place in the standings for a couple of weeks, the previous series loss had a heavy toll on Team WE, who are spiraling downwards to a losing streak in the LPL.

Following this 2-0 win over Team WE, RA (3-3) are in 11th place in the 2021 LPL Spring Split standings. They’ll be back on the Rift on Sunday, Feb. 7 with a match up against LNG Esports.

