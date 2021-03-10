Rare Atom, the dark horse of LPL makes claim for top of the standings in 2021 LPL Spring Split

While teams like Top Esports, Suning, and JD Gaming are struggling to find their 2020 form, others have thrive.d Rare Atoms is the latest example of a dark horse within the LPL, currently making a claim for being one of the best teams this split after another convincing 2-0 win over Victory Five.

RA started the split shakily, winning only one out of their first four games. But since then, they’ve become one of the most fearsome teams within the LPL. Today’s League of Legends showdown highlighted their strong mental fortitude, which allows them to stay calm in losing situations and find a way to climb back.

The MVP votes were picked up by two rising stars, Leyan and iBoy. 18-year-old jungler Leyan had a monstrous performance on Nidalee, dominating the early game and being present in nine out of the 10 kills his team had over the match. On the other hand, the ADC used Tristana to get ahead in the second game and keep his team afloat in what looked to be a sinking ship. His deft movements and mechanics helped RA come back from a 6,800 gold deficit.

8 win streak for Rare Atom in the #LPL btw pic.twitter.com/a1WF4ZVsoB — LPL (@lplenglish) March 10, 2021

The match-up began with a dominant performance from the RA squad with Leyan leading the charge. His Nidalee outplays helped his team build up a huge lead, which they converted into objectives, before finishing the game in 28 minutes.

In the second game, Leyan’s Nidalee was banned after the Bestial Huntress struck fear in her enemy’s hearts. Both teams completely changed their draft and V5 looked better this time around. They were able to trade blow for blow early on and then build a huge lead after a couple of successful teamfights. However, iBoy stepped it up in the late-game and carried his team with his marvelous Tristana performance, securing the clean sweep over V5.

Rare Atom, formerly known as Vici Gaming, had mediocre performances throughout the last two years, finishing in the middle or bottom of the standings each split. Following the rebranding, something seems to have clicked within the players who are looking much better this split. While they were not seen as one of the teams to make a claim for the title, they have slowly climbed through the standings, win after win.

Following this victory, RA(9-3) are up to to third in the 2021 LPL Spring Split standings. They’ll be back on the Rift on Saturday, March 13 with a match against the 2018 world champions—Invictus Gaming.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.