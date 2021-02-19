Pyosik leads DRX to dominant win against T1 in 2021 LCK Spring Split

The jungler nullified T1's jungle presence throughout the series, while being a pivotal point for his team.

DRX beat T1 2-1 today in the fifth week of the 2021 LCK Spring Split with Pyosik leading the charge from the jungle.

The MVP votes for this League of Legends series went to mid laner Song “SOLKA” Su-hyeong and top laner Hwang “Kingen” Seong-hoon. SOLKA had an unstoppable Zoe performance in the first game, securing clean engages for his team and finishing the game deathless with a 2/0/9 score. Kingen used Jayce to stop the opposing Renekton from scaling through the laning phase. His pressure was too much for T1 to handle and his great mechanics helped him avoid death in the third game.

One member who went under the radar was Pyosik, who used Kindred and Udyr to stop the opposing jungler from having any presence. He had an aggressive playstyle and was one of the core reasons while his laners were performing so well.

[2021 #LCK Spring R1 Match 45 vs DRX]



오늘 경기 1-2로 패배하였습니다.

2라운드에는 보다 나아진 모습으로 돌아오겠습니다.



We lost 1-2 tonight.

We'll come back strong for Round 2.#T1WIN #T1Fighting pic.twitter.com/KWEV2usn0g — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) February 19, 2021

The series began with both teams playing really well throughout the entire map. Objectives were traded on the opposite sides of the map as players scaled. During the mid-game SOLKA took the lead and used Zoe’s Sleepy Trouble Bubble to land decisive crowd-control on singled out T1 members. After a couple of successful kills, DRX acquired a huge lead and closed out the first game of the series.

The second game was a repeat of the first one with teams playing passively on every lane. While DRX managed to farm their lane creeps better and secure a small gold lead, T1 used their time to secure the early dragons. Once teams observed that the Dragon Soul will be the Ocean one, they started funneling all resources into securing the dragons. While T1 managed to pick up the Ocean Dragon Soul in the end, they paid heavily with multiple teamfight losses through the process.

The Dragon Soul buff proved to be too strong for DRX to handle and so T1 equalized the series. Going into the third game, DRX changed their draft completely to counter T1’s game plan in every lane. Their superior composition alongside the fact that Kingen domianted his lane helped them finish the series in their favor.

DRX will be back on the Rift on Sunday, Feb. 21 with a match up against a weakened Afreeca Freecs. A decisive win against them could help DRX secure a top-three placement in the standings.

