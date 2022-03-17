Players with COVID-19 able to compete remotely in 2022 LCK Spring playoffs thanks to new guidelines

The 2022 LCK Spring playoffs kick off in just a few days, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has already disturbed the league’s process. While Fredit BRION have been forced to forfeit a crucial series against Gen.G, many other players have also tested positive for the virus over the course of the last several weeks.

To circumvent this issue and guarantee that all series can be played in the upcoming playoffs, the LCK has changed the guidelines surrounding the participating League of Legends teams, including players who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Players will be able to request to play the playoffs remotely if they have tested positive for COVID-19, rather than being replaced by other players on stage. Upon request, teams will still be able to call upon substitutes if necessary.

“With the number of the confirmed cases among the league members rising, the LCK has been in discussions with the teams since the end of February on the ways for COVID positive players to participate in the playoffs, and was recently able to reach an understanding from all teams,” the LCK said in a statement on social media today.

As well as being hosted on stage, the playoffs will also be welcoming back an audience. The LCK Spring Finals will be hosted at the historic KINTEX, which seats a total of 7,000 spectators.

This decision follows an unprecedented number of positive COVID-19 cases in South Korea. The country registered over 600,000 COVID-19 cases today, and that number continues to grow.

“Regardless of the decision to bear the potential issues [of this change to the guidelines], the LCK and the teams will make every effort to ensure fairness and smooth gameplay by using all available methods,” the LCK added.

The 2022 LCK Spring playoffs begin on Wednesday, March 23 at 2am CT. Before the regular season is over, three teams—KT Rolster, Fredit BRION, and Kwangdong Freecs—will have the chance to secure the two last spots in the playoffs.