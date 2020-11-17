Perkz officially departs from G2 Esports

G2 Esports confirmed today that Perkz is leaving the League of Legends team after spending five years with the organization.

The 22-year-old, who’s played as both a mid laner and ADC throughout his long tenure with G2, is reported to be heading to North America to join Cloud9, where he’s expected to link up with former G2 ADC Zven.

Perkz was instrumental to G2’s success over the past five years. He won multiple EU LCS and LEC titles, as well as a Mid-Season Invitational. He was also a part of the G2 squad that were the runners-up in the 2019 World Championship.

There was no swan song ending for Perkz this year, however. He and the rest of G2 failed to make a second-consecutive Worlds final appearance after losing to DAMWON Gaming in the semifinals of the tournament.

With G2 choosing to move on from Perkz, it’s unclear who will replace him at the ADC position. ADC is the only role left for G2 to fill at this time with all other players seemingly sticking around for another year.

