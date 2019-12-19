Pacific Champion Series announced as combination of LMS and LST

The merger between the League of Legends Master Series (LMS) and League of Legends Southeast Asia Tour (LST) was announced in September. Now, it’s been given new life as the Pacific Champion Series (PCS) debuting on Feb. 8, 2020.

The new league will consist of ten teams from across Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Nine teams have confirmed their attendance in the PCS, with a 10th and final team yet to be announced.

ahq eSports Club (Taipei)

Alpha Esports (Taipei)

J Team (Taipei)

G-Rex Gaming (Hong Kong)

Hong Kong Attitude (Hong Kong)

Resurgence (Singapore)

Liyab Esports (Manila)

Nova Esports (Bangkok)

Talon (Hong Kong)

Riot explained that the “diverse roster of teams will be spread across multiple cities, allowing for cross-regional rivalry rooted in local passion”. The new PCS is a blend of familiar faces, including teams who have represented their regions in Worlds, and newcomers to the scene.

Related: Why the LMS and LST merger is good for the region

The new league will feature a change in the format. Compared to previous LST seasons, the number of games will be increased. Matches will be changed to best-of-one along with a double-elimination playoff. Due to the varied locations of the teams, initial efforts will focus on online competitions.

Riot Games and FunPlus Esports will co-organize and operate the league, along with Garena as the official publisher of League of Legends in the region. The PCS will be officially broadcasted in English, Mandarin, and Thai.