Over 1.5 million League players have signed up for a chance to win a free seat at the Worlds 2020 finals

Over 1.5 million League of Legends players have already signed up for a shot at winning a free seat at the 2020 World Championship finals on Oct. 31, according to industry analyst Daniel Ahmad, despite the promotion starting less than one day ago.

League players still have roughly two days to sign up for the lottery, which will close on Oct. 14. The winners will be decided on Oct. 16. They’ll have to confirm their request within 24 hours after receiving a confirmation SMS and must pay a deposit, which will be reimbursed after attending the event. Otherwise, their seat will be given to someone else.

I just refreshed and it's already over 1.5m.



Which again is impressive as you need the following to enter:

– Lvl 30+ LoL account

– Real Name + ID Card



1.5m signing up for a chance to win 1 of 6,312 tickets to attend the Worlds final in Shanghai. https://t.co/YwH8Fuyir0 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 12, 2020

Related: Here are the matchups for the Worlds 2020 knockout stage

This number is even more impressive because to sign up, fans must have a League account that’s at least level 30, as well as a Chinese phone number and verification of their identity, according to Ahmad. Some fans may change their minds about entering this giveaway, though, since they’ll have to pay a deposit to attend the event—even if it’s reimbursed.

On the other hand, this is a unique opportunity for fans to see a live major event in 2020 since the Worlds finals will be the only major offline sports event of the year in China.

The number of players who are signed up for this giveaway should continue to rise until the registration phase is closed on Oct. 14.

Last week, Riot announced that the Worlds finals would be able to welcome 6,312 attendees in the Pudong Football Stadium of Shanghai to watch the crowning of this year’s champions and the opening ceremony, which will include two performances from virtual group K/DA and the artists of the Worlds’ anthem, “Take Over.”

Riot and the city of Shanghai will enforce sanitary measures to ensure the security of the audience amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.