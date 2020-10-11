Here are the matchups for the Worlds 2020 knockout stage

The 2020 League of Legends World Championship group stage is over and the eight teams that made it through will have a shot at winning this year’s title of a World Champion.

The top two teams of each group advanced to this stage following two difficult round-robin games. Three LPL, LCK, and two LEC teams advanced following the group stage.

Teams that were in the same group were ineligible to face each other in the next stage. So G2 Esports couldn’t fast off against Suning as an example. The teams drawn will face each other starting Oct. 15 until Oct. 18. The matches will be a best-of-five series with the winner advancing to the semifinals.

The knockout draw

Screengrab via Riot Games

Thursday, Oct. 15: Top Esports vs. Fnatic

Friday, Oct. 16: Suning vs. JDG Gaming

Saturday, Oct. 17: Gen.G vs. G2 Esports

Sunday, Oct. 18: DAMWON Gaming vs. DRX