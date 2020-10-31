Only 8 Pick’em participants correctly predicted Worlds 2020

The 2020 League of Legends World Championship concluded earlier today with DAMWON Gaming hoisting the Summoner’s Cup.

Eight Pick’em participants correctly predicted every match over the course of this year’s tournament and will take home an Alienware Battlestation, which has been used by professional players to play their Worlds matches on stage.

Screengrab via pickem.lolesports.com

Before the final match, 12 Pick’em participants remained. Four of them predicted Suning to win and dropped out of the challenge.

More than 3,000 players predicting the group stages correctly, but the knockout stage was much more difficult with favored teams to win the title failing to make it to the final stages of the event.

Pick’em challengers are hosted by Riot Games on a yearly basis for the League World Championship. Players can lock in their predictions for the tournament for chances to win a variety of prizes such as Hextech chests, Summoner Icons, Blue Essence, and more. This year has seen a huge improvement of Pick’em participants who correctly predicted the results of the entire Worlds run. Last year, only one fan correctly predicted the entirety of the 2019 World Championship and won the grand prize of all five Ultimate skins.