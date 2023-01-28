Only 3 League champions have perfect pick-ban rates through the 2023 LCS Spring Split’s first week

Ever since the start of the new year, League of Legends pros have been trying to make sense of the game’s new meta before their 2023 Spring Split begins. Around the world, teams have brought in new champions that are quickly picking up steam in various regions, and in North America, three picks have become a priority for every squad in the LCS.

Sejuani, Lucian, and Ryze are the only champions with 100 percent draft presence through the first week of the 2023 LCS Spring Split. Ryze is the most banned champion of the three, having only made it to the Summoner’s Rift once out of 10 games played, according to League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir.

Lucian was only played three times during the two days, but Sejuani saw plenty of action across the new broadcast days with eight games played on top of a 50 percent win rate. These three champions have been focal points for many regions across the past decade of competitive play, so while coaches try to find the most ideal compositions to create, these three remain comfort picks for many stars around the world.

Sejuani is a great all-around jungler that can provide plenty of crowd control and ganking potential with her CC-laden kit. She can lock down multiple groups of enemies while still soaking a ton of damage due to her Frost Armor passive. In the hands of capable players and coordinated teams, she can be the perfect key to a good early-game skirmish or a game-winning teamfight.

In a similar way, Ryze is a great pick for well-timed plays and coordinated rosters, since they can utilize his Realm Warp ultimate ability to its full potential. Whether the Rune Mage is teleporting his team into position for a flank on an enemy or helping push a wave quickly by teleporting minions directly to a turret, he is a strategist’s dream pick. It also helps that he can duel against the strongest champions and is a split-pushing machine.

Lastly, Lucian has been a priority pick for marksmen across the globe, thanks to his early game dominance with Nami. The two champions have quickly risen as the go-to combo for any bottom lane duo since they can effectively take over the early game with a quick trade as early as level two. He deals a ton of damage and has great mobility that allows him to reposition around a teamfight at a moment’s notice.