One of the LCK’s most popular champions sees their win rate take a huge fall

Patch 13.3 has been introduced to the LCK and it’s already had a few effects on the League of Legends meta over the last week. The most-picked mid laner of the season so far has seen a steep plunge in performance and might become less dominant moving forward.

Azir still had a very strong presence, but his win rate fell to 29 percent last week, less than half of this split’s average, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir. The mid laner’s win rate has been gradually decreasing over the weeks, but this is the first time it’s gone under the 50-percent mark.

Now, it doesn’t seem like Azir is a dominant pick at this time. He’s by far the most-picked mid laner in the LCK, but Patch 13.3 might change this. Last week, the first matches on the patch were played, showing the first signs of a meta shift.

Annie was picked in the mid lane for the first time in the entire LCK’s history and reappeared as a support after seven years of absence. She already has a 5-2 record in the 2023 LCK Spring Split, according to League stats site Game of Legends, and she’s likely to appear more often in professional play since she’s already dominating the ladder.

That said, most other picks haven’t seen many changes in stats over the last week. Ashe and Caitlyn keep dominating the bot lane, while Elise and Maokai are still nearly perma-banned in the LCK. Sejuani’s win rate is also gradually decreasing, but her presence rate is lower than Azir’s.

The sixth week of the 2023 LCK Spring Split will kick off on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 2am CT.