LoL Patch 13.3 breathes new life into classic jungler as win rate soars

Patch 13.3 buffs in League of Legends seem to have brought a classic jungler back into the meta on Summoner’s Rift.

Jarvan IV has seen an incredible rise in his win rate following the latest changes, boasting a 52.66 percent win rate in Platinum+ ranks, according to a League stat site U.GG. At the time of writing, this is the third-highest win rate out of all junglers in the game, being outclassed only by Udyr and Maokai, two other popular junglers in the current meta.

The rise is quite surprising, though, to say the least. Jarvan IV’s tweaks in the latest update took his base stats and Golden Aegis (W) under the scope, slightly strengthening both. His base armor w increased to 36 from 34, allowing him to take slightly more damage in the early game.

His W saw a few more changes. Its cooldown was reduced to eight seconds, and the shield strength now has a bonus AD converter, giving the Exemplar of Demacia a 60 – 140 (+80 percent bonus AD) shield from now on. The duration of it, however, was cut short to four seconds.

While on paper these changes don’t look as significant, they must’ve been enough to make Jarvan IV once again one of the favorite picks for the junglers. He is currently the sixth most-picked jungler in Platinum+ ranks with an 8 percent pick rate, according to U.GG.

When selected, Jarvan IV gives his team a firm engage mechanic since his Q+E+R combo is one of the best and most successful ways to start a fight by pinning down an enemy carry. With more armor and a better shield under his belt, the champion can now withstand more damage, allowing for more aggressive builds.