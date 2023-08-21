One of LoL’s most notorious Korean players is taking a step back from Summoner’s Rift

Legends in League of Legends rise and fall, but the game keeps standing.

On Aug. 20, notorious solo queue player Jeong “Dopa” Sang-gil, also known as Apdo, announced he was taking a step back to complete his mandatory military service.

In a statement, Dopa explained he will be enlisting as an active-duty soldier on Aug. 21. Despite hanging up his mouse and keyboard for now, he promised this isn’t a “forever goodbye” and there’s a chance we’ll see him dominating Summoner’s Rift again in the future.

For all those who haven’t had the opportunity to catch any of Dopa’s streams or are simply out of the loop, he’s an iconic League player from South Korea who has time and time again proven he’s one of the best solo queue players in the world.

He has constantly contested for the top ranks on the Korean and Chinese servers thanks to his mechanical prowess but has never played professionally. He’s also known as a notorious booster and has been banned multiple times.

This isn’t a final goodbye, and the Korean solo queue icon should be back after he serves the mandatory military service. It’s unknown how long Dopa will be away, but the service normally lasts between 18 and 21 months and it’s likely we’ll see him back in 2025, streaming and teaching us all the tricks of the trade again.

Related: It looks like Dash won’t return to LCS ever again after hosting 2023 Championship

About the author