It looks like Dash won’t return to LCS ever again after hosting 2023 Championship

This weekend may have marked the last time North American League of Legends fans will get to enjoy the broadcasting talents of Dash, one of the most iconic LCS casters, with many fans suggesting a tweet of his was basically a “goodbye.”

When it comes to esports events, like the LCS or Worlds, the broadcasting talents involved often make the event more enjoyable and a truly fantastic experience. For NA, that role has long been filled by Dash, until he was cut from the role by Riot Games—all without even speaking to him—and later moved into VALORANT production.

He returned for the LCS 2023 Championship in New Jersey, though it may be his last LCS outing; he posted “one final time” on Twitter on Aug. 20, and League fans are convinced this is his way of saying he won’t be coming back.

One final time 💜 — James Dash (@JamesDash) August 20, 2023

For many long-time LCS fans, Dash is the GOAT. They see permanently losing him as an incredible loss to the LCS and League esports scene. Having him on the desk at the Championship was the first time in a long time the analyst desk was good, they added, making the LCS grand final enjoyable to watch beyond the actual games.

Sadly, with budget cuts, the shifting of the game days, and various other factors, it seems like this was Dash’s final year as a host for the LCS Championship.

It would be no surprise if Dash doesn’t ever return to the NA competition either considering after he was dropped he spoke about it on-stream several times about how he would now have to focus his efforts on other esports.

Never say never though, and for the time being Dash has not yet officially drawn his line through any kind of LCS comeback, now or in the future.

For the time being though, don’t expect him to be around in 2024.

