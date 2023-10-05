One of LoL’s best junglers and worst top laners are the same champion

Sometimes League of Legends champions are able to play multiple positions on Summoner’s Rift. Looking at their kits, it makes a lot of sense to pivot them to different roles. In Patch 13.19 though, one champion is one of the worst top laners in the game, while simultaneously being the best jungler,

The champion is none other than the game’s newest release, Briar. The Restrained Hunger is arguably one of the best junglers in League, with the fifth-highest win rate in all ranks at 51.58 percent, according to U.GG.

However, she’s also the second-worst top laner as far as win rate goes, recording only 45.34 percent so far, beating only K’Sante in that category.

Briar is a powerful champion, but not in every situation. Image via Riot Games

It isn’t actually surprising when you take a closer look at Briar’s kit. Her all-in mechanics make her a perfect pick for the jungle role. With high damage, health as her main abilities’ resource, and some admirable and almost global gap closers, Briar is a stellar pick for junglers who like to gank left and right. On top of that, if she feeds a bit early, her mid-to-late game potential can be unmatched and can really swing teamfights in your favor.

But, everything has a cost. Many players have been trying her in the top lane as well, where she has been picked for over 108,000 games at the time of writing, according to U.GG, she hasn’t been able to produce as solid a win rate as in the jungle, though.

Those who main top lane should know all too well why she’s struggling in the role. Nowadays, top lane is about solo skirmishes and outlasting your opponent. While Briar might excel in one-on-one fights, her sustain is actually really poor in the top lane. With some help from your jungler, it’s relatively easy to shut her down. Once she’s significantly behind, she can make little to no impact in mid-game teamfights.

