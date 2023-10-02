LoL player whiffs point-blank Briar ult, still finds surprise halfway across map

Hope for the best, prepare for the worst.

League of Legends’ newest champion, Briar, is a champ who commits to the bit like no one else on the roster. Her ultimate ability, Certain Death, is a heat-seeking missile that travels at Mach speed and immediately causes her to fly to her target and appear in melee range of them.

But what happens when Briar accidentally hits a target that’s across the entirety of Summoner’s Rift? One player found out the answer the hard way.

In a clip posted on the League subreddit earlier today, a Briar player landed Certain Death (R) on an enemy player. The only problem was they were in an entirely different lane under a tower, which, appropriately, ended up in the Briar player’s certain death.

The clip began with the Briar player battling in the mid lane alongside their jungler. The other team’s mid-jungle duo fought fiercely, but after the Briar player and their teammate took down the opposing Hecarim, all they had left in front of them was a Yasuo. Unfortunately for the Briar player, their Certain Death whiffed and went wide-right as the Yasuo retreated back toward their tower. Instead of staying in the fight, though, the Briar player ended up hitting a Sion who was across the entire map.

Because Briar’s ultimate automatically sends the champion to the target that gets hit (unlike a Lee Sin Q, for example, where it’s your choice), the Briar player made the long trek across the Rift and left the fight in the mid lane.

The Sion player in question was using their own ultimate, Unstoppable Onslaught, to get back to the bottom lane. Halfway through that ultimate ‘s cast, though, they were intercepted by an approaching Briar, who landed Certain Death on them. Like two points converging at an axis, the two players used their map-spanning ultimates to meet completely by chance under the Sion player’s outer bottom lane tower.

Being in the wrong place at the wrong time sent the Briar player to an early and completely accidental grave, while the Yasuo player they had an easy kill on back in mid lane retreated safely to their fountain.

The Sion/Yasuo team ended up winning that game, with the Sion player putting up a strong scoreline of 12/1/7, according to League stats site op.gg.

