One LEC pro finished 2024 Summer Split with zero kills

The 2024 LEC Summer Split regular season has zoomed by, with European League of Legends teams now preparing for the playoffs. But there’s one pro who’s etched his name in the annals of the LEC by failing to secure a single kill during the regular season.

Recommended Videos

Karmine Corp’s starting support Raphaël “Targamas” Crabbé finished the 2024 LEC Summer Split regular season with no kills, 68 assists, and 24 deaths, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir. As a support, he isn’t exactly expected to get a lot of kills since he’s meant to set up his team, especially with a champion pool consisting of Alistar, Nautilus, Rakan, and Rell.

Several supports had single-digit kill totals for the 2024 LEC Summer Split. Photo by Michal Konkol/Riot Games via Flickr

Even still, it’s rare to see a player fail to record a single kill over an entire split. Whether it was the result of an early-game skirmish or finishing off a late-game kill, it seems more likely that he’d at least find a way to secure one elimination. Looking at the league, the bottom 10 players in kills for the past split are all supports, but they all have at least one kill—aside from Targamas.

Fnatic’s starting support Yoon “Jun” Se-jun, for example, only has two kills to his name, along with 82 assists and 21 deaths with a similar champ pool.

Karmine Corp, on the other hand, struggled with consistency during the 2024 LEC Summer Split, ending with a 4-5 record with losses to top squads like SK Gaming, Fnatic, G2 Esports, Team BDS, and the lower-seeded Team Heretics. The lineup remains one of the more middling squads in the league, much to the dismay of their fan base.

Now, the Blue Wall is holding its breath for the playoffs when Karmine Corp face off against the defending LEC champions and kings of Europe, G2. You can catch them in action when they collide on Saturday, July 13.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy