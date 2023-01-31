One League champion has been picked or banned in every LEC match this split

Only one League of Legends champion still has a 100 percent presence in the 2023 LEC Winter Split.

The champion that holds a 100 percent pick and ban rate is Lucian, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir. That being said, the Purifier has been picked only 10 times in the 15 games so far, meaning he was banned 20 times.

Lucian’s win rate isn’t astronomical either, since he’s only won four games in the 2023 LEC Winter Season so far.

Nevertheless, it’s crystal clear that Lucian has been shaping to be one of the most important AD carry picks in the meta. He also has a 100 percent pick and ban rate in the 2023 LCS Spring Split. Lucian sits on an 89.8 percent pick and ban rate in the 2023 LCK Spring Split and 97 percent in the 2023 LPL Spring Split, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

Lucian has often been picked with Nami across the regions, which is a popular combination in the bottom lane that provides a strong laning phase and some powerful teamfighting potential.

The Purifier received some minor nerfs to his base stats in League’s Patch 13.1b, but this is unlikely to have much of an impact when it comes to the meta. Without him featuring in the patch notes for Patch 13.3, he’s probably here to stay for the first months of the 2023 season.