One forgotten top laner is making waves in the mid lane ahead of LoL season 14

His time to shine before the meta shifts.

An old top lane champion has risen from the ashes as a mid lane pick just in time for League of Legends season 14.

Singed’s stats have improved over December, and he’s been one of the strongest picks in the mid lane over the last month, according to stats site op.gg. He boasts among the highest win rates from Bronze to Diamond tiers, with impressive average KDA rates.

You don’t see him often but don’t underestimate him. Screenshot by Dot Esports via LoLalytics

He remains a niche pick and has average ban rates of less than one percent, but his stats show how strong he can be when picked in the right situation. Since he’s not picked often, it’s easy to take opponents by surprise.

A Singed main explained they preferred playing the champion in the mid lane because he lost efficiency in the top lane due to nerfs brought to Teleport.

“It particularly hit Singed top hard since he was one of the best champions for TP flanks and it scuffed his ability to proxy off wards in the enemy base after an execute,” the player said on Reddit. “He is still playable top, but there is no longer any real impact.”

Since the champion is particularly strong when roaming, being picked in the mid lane makes sense—especially against mid laners with short range, which are on top of the meta right now, according to op.gg. It’s the case of Sylas, Katarina, and Akali.

The general meta will shift with the launch of season 14 on Jan. 10. Before then, however, you can get yourself some extra LP by picking up Singed.