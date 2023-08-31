One day after massive buffs, Tryndamere has suddenly become LoL’s best champion

League of Legends Patch 13.17 was released yesterday, and already, the game’s meta is turning itself on its head. One champion in particular, Tryndamere, is finding an immense amount of early-patch success after receiving some of the best buffs he’s ever gotten.

In Patch 13.17, Tryndamere was turned into a loose cannon, with his attack range being increased from 125 to 175 units and his base AD getting a bump up from 68 to 72. These changes have made Tryndamere a dueling menace as he now has extra range to out-reach most melee champions and can even be a bully to control mages, too. And as a result, his win rate is skyrocketing.

Most notably, Tryndamere is finding the most success in Patch 13.17 in the mid lane, a position that he’s dabbled in from time to time but has never really dedicated himself to. In 2021, Tryndamere emerged as a potential mid laner just before that season’s World Championship, and this year, he could be making a similar move.

His 56.02 percent win rate in the mid lane right now is the best among all champions at the position across all ranks, according to League stats site U.gg. While his top lane win rate isn’t as high (52.37 percent), that also leads all qualified champions at that position.

Although these changes are a bit extreme in their current state, we expect Tryndamere’s win rate to steadily fall back down from its current high watermark. It’s unlikely that any champion maintains a win rate in the high 50s, especially across all ranks of the solo queue ladder. For reference, there are six champions with higher win rates at Emerald+ ranks, while one champion (Akshan) outranks Tryndamere’s win rate in the mid lane at high ranks, according to U.gg. With that in mind, it’s possible there is a bit of low-rank bias to Tryndamere’s current success.

LoL Patch 13.17 is currently live on all servers, and players should expect more balance announcements to come next week when a preview of Patch 13.18 is revealed. We’re putting our money on Tryndamere being a likely candidate for some nerfs when that time rolls around.

