One ADC continues to dominate the bot lane despite LoL Patch 14.5 nerfs

League of Legends Patch 14.5 introduced a series of changes across the board. It nerfed almost a dozen champions, including Senna. But despite the changes, the ADC carry is doing more than fine.

Patch 14.5 is slowly coming to an end, with Patch 14.6 scheduled for a March 20 release. Kog’Maw and Smolder have been dominating solo queue this patch, but Senna finishes at the top of the standings.

The ADC has the highest win rate out of all champions at the time of writing, with a 53.51 percent win rate in all ranks, according to U.GG. It’s no accident, either. Senna also boasts a pick and ban rate of 7.1 and 19.2 percent, respectively.

Senna’s reign is coming to an end. Image via Riot Games

This is the third patch in a row Senna has ended up as the ADC with the highest win rate in her position. The latest update tried to bring her down a peg by nerfing Q damage. But it seems like a failed attempt at this point. That, however, hasn’t stopped the developers from tweaking Senna even more.

In the upcoming Patch 14.6, Senna is getting a major hit to her kit. Riot Games is lowering the spawn rate of Mist Wraith on minion kills from 8.333 to 2.8 percent. With her converter being nerfed so substantially, her reign in the bot lane will surely end soon. She won’t be the only ADC to get hit with the nerf hammer, with Smolder also targeted by the developers.

League Patch 14.6 is scheduled to hit the live servers on March 20.

