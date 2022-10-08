No LED signs at Worlds 2022? Riot clarifies policy after fans are denied entry into Hulu Theater

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



While many esports encourage as much loud and raucous support from fans for teams as possible, not all signs are welcome all the time. That seemed to be the case today, as some fans with LED signs were not allowed into the Hulu Theater at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship.

A fan by the name of Zafrael on Twitter expressed their frustration for being denied entry into the theater after trying to bring in an LED sign. These LED signs are an age-old tradition in the League of Legends community. Fans often write the names of players or teams on lighted signs so they can be seen during matches, especially at the biggest event of the year.

#Worlds2022 Hulu theater security not letting rigid LED cheer boards in, word for word: “get permission from production I’m not letting that In”. Things I’ve used all the time is no longer permitted during worlds? Halp who can I talk to @TravisGafford — 창창 (@Zafrael) October 7, 2022

“Hulu Theater security not letting rigid LED cheer boards in, word for word: ‘get permission from production I’m not letting that in,'” said Zafrael. “Things I’ve used all the time are no longer permitted during worlds?”

Zafrael then posted an update to their original message, stating that they had also seen cosplayers be denied entry into the theater. League fans have waited all year to watch the best teams in the world compete against one another and spent hundreds of tickets to attend. Without being let into the venue, it leaves fans out of the experience. League of Legends content creator and interviewer Travis Gafford responded to the tweet, calling for those at Riot Games to rectify the situation if possible.

“Hey @lolesports can fans please bring in the LED cheer boards,” asked Gafford. “They’re such a staple of crowds at esports events and it sucks if we can’t get any at #Worlds2022 this year.”

Dot Esports reached out to Riot for comment and they cleared up the situation. According to Riot, LED signs are allowed into the venue, but under certain regulations. The Hulu Theater requires that any electronic device must be within a certain height constraint.

“We absolutely love and encourage signage and LEDs,” said Riot. “LED signage is allowed. Hulu Theater’s venue’s policy considers an LED sign an electronic device, therefore must meet the electronic device requirements, which are: ‘Laptops and tablets are permitted as long as the bags they are contained within can fit comfortably under your seat and are no larger than 22″ x 14″ x 9.'”