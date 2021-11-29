Next League of Legends Prime Gaming Capsule could become available tomorrow

You should be able to claim the next set of rewards soon.

The next League of Legends Prime Gaming Capsule might be made available on Nov. 30 at 11am CT, according to a post by Reddit user u/barreeeiroo.

The Reddit user wrote that by inspecting the network on the Prime Gaming page, you can view when every drop will become available. The information on the web page seems to indicate that the next Prime Gaming Capsule could be released tomorrow.

On Oct. 27, Riot Games announced that it was partnering with Amazon Prime Gaming to provide monthly drops for Riot titles including League, VALORANT, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra. The announcement page for Prime Gaming Capsules advertises that the November Capsule for League will include 650 RP, a 1,350 RP permanent skin, as well as 200 Orange Essence, five Champion Shards, two Series 1 Eternals Shard, and a 30-day XP boost.

Players must have both a League and Amazon Prime account to claim these rewards. Members can claim the various in-game rewards for Riot’s games after they become available by visiting the Prime Gaming web page. The monthly offers will expire by the end of the following month.

League is far from the only game set to receive Prime rewards. The official Prime Gaming Twitter account released the Out of This World gun buddy for VALORANT players earlier today—and more content is on the way.

Prime Gaming members should get ready to possibly claim the next set of rewards tomorrow.

