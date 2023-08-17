Next-gen NA LoL star named 2023 LCS Summer MVP in just second season

He goes in the books as one of the youngest MVP winners in LCS history.

The LCS has named its MVP for the 2023 Summer Split, and with the result of today’s reveal in mind, it’s now obvious: We’re deep in the trenches of North America’s youth movement. Evil Geniuses’ franchise mid laner Jojopyun earned his first career LCS MVP award today in just his second season.

At just 18 years of age, he’s the youngest to win the award since Bjergsen did so at the same age back in 2014.

In an otherwise disappointing season for EG—one that’s been littered with off-stage controversies and on-stage shortcomings—Jojopyun has been nothing short of a beacon of light. The team completely dismantled its roster at the midseason point, parting ways with the core of players who carried the organization to its first World Championship appearance since rejoining the LCS. The only player to survive that restructuring was Jojopyun, who proved in a matter of one split that he was worth building around.

This summer, Jojopyun ranked first or second among all qualified North American mid laners when it came to stats like CS per minute, damage percentage, DPM, and kill participation, according to LoL stats site Oracle’s Elixir. He was also named to his second career All-Pro team this summer.

Jojopyun has been a cornerstone for EG for two seasons. Photo by Tina Jo via Riot Games

Although EG won’t be representing North America at Worlds this season, the team still has a bright enough future that it can potentially turn things around as quickly as next season. Fans shouldn’t expect a lengthy rebuilding period as a player like Jojopyun in the mid lane could serve as the catalyst for a roster reframing that puts the team back in the conversation for a Worlds berth as soon as next year.

In just two seasons, Jojopyun went from the league’s most-hyped rookie to its most valuable player. Although the team’s results weren’t what EG would have wanted this season, the organization can’t ask for much more when it comes to building blocks. Historically, the best League teams have built their rosters around the mid lane and branched outwards, meaning Jojopyun’s MVP-caliber performance could be a foundation for the team in free agency this November.

The young star is contracted to EG through the end of the 2024 season, while the rest of his teammates will all see their contracts expire at the end of the current season, according to the LoL global contract database.

