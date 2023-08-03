All 2023 LCS Summer Split awards: All-Pro, MVP, MIP, and more

After yet another exciting season in the LCS, the league has handed out awards for some of the best League of Legends players and teams the region has to offer. The 2023 Summer Split featured great storylines, whether you were rooting for an unlikely underdog, a powerhouse squad, or individual players.
Giving out rewards for the best League players, teams, and staff is a pretty difficult task, but at the end of this split, a collection of players, coaches, and members of media—including yours truly—were given the responsibility.
The league’s top performers, best coaching staff, the rookie of the year, the most improved player, and the most valuable player will be recognized by the community with a prestigious award only given to the cream of the crop in North America.
All 2023 LCS Summer Split awardees
2023 LCS Summer All-Pro Teams
First LCS All-Pro Team
- Top – GG Licorice (70 Points)
- Jungle – C9 Blaber (93 Points)
- Mid – EG jojopyun (106 Points)
- Bot – C9 Berserker (97 Points)
- Support – GG huhi (98 Points)
Second LCS All-Pro Team
- Top – TL Summit (61 Points)
- Jungle – GG River (85 Points)
- Mid – GG Gori (70 Points)
- Bot – GG Stixxay (67 Points)
- Support – C9 Zven (66 Points)
Third LCS All-Pro Team
- Top – C9 Fudge (48 Points)
- Jungle – TL Pyosik (33 Points)
- Mid – C9 EMENES (24 Points)
- Bot – EG UNF0RGIVEN (39 Points)
- Support – TL CoreJJ (47 Points)
2023 Summer Coaching Staff of the Split
- First place – Golden Guardians (55 Points)
- Second place – Cloud9 (48 Points)
- Third place – Evil Geniuses (31 Points)
2023 Rookie of the Year
- First place – TL Yeon (87 Points)
- Second place – 100 Busio (50 Points)
- (TIED) Second place – TL APA (50 Points)
Most Improved Player
- TBA on Wednesday, Aug. 9
Most Valuable Player
- TBA on Finals Weekend