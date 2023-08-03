All 2023 LCS Summer Split awards: All-Pro, MVP, MIP, and more

After yet another exciting season in the LCS, the league has handed out awards for some of the best League of Legends players and teams the region has to offer. The 2023 Summer Split featured great storylines, whether you were rooting for an unlikely underdog, a powerhouse squad, or individual players.

Giving out rewards for the best League players, teams, and staff is a pretty difficult task, but at the end of this split, a collection of players, coaches, and members of media—including yours truly—were given the responsibility.

The league’s top performers, best coaching staff, the rookie of the year, the most improved player, and the most valuable player will be recognized by the community with a prestigious award only given to the cream of the crop in North America.

All 2023 LCS Summer Split awardees

2023 LCS Summer All-Pro Teams

First LCS All-Pro Team

Cloud9, Golden Guardians, and Evil Geniuses are well represented with the best players in the LCS. Image via Riot Games

Top – GG Licorice (70 Points)

Jungle – C9 Blaber (93 Points)

Mid – EG jojopyun (106 Points)

Bot – C9 Berserker (97 Points)

Support – GG huhi (98 Points)

Second LCS All-Pro Team

A squad of Golden Guardians make up the LCS’ All-Pro second team. Image via Riot Games

Top – TL Summit (61 Points)

Jungle – GG River (85 Points)

Mid – GG Gori (70 Points)

Bot – GG Stixxay (67 Points)

Support – C9 Zven (66 Points)

Third LCS All-Pro Team

A World Champion, two newcomers, and two LCS superstars round out the LCS’ All-Pro third team. Image via Riot Games

Top – C9 Fudge (48 Points)

Jungle – TL Pyosik (33 Points)

Mid – C9 EMENES (24 Points)

Bot – EG UNF0RGIVEN (39 Points)

Support – TL CoreJJ (47 Points)

2023 Summer Coaching Staff of the Split

Golden Guardians’ coaching staff helped spearhead one of the fastest rising rosters in the LCS. Image via Riot Games

First place – Golden Guardians (55 Points)

Second place – Cloud9 (48 Points)

Third place – Evil Geniuses (31 Points)

2023 Rookie of the Year

Yeon made the most of his big break. Image via Riot Games

First place – TL Yeon (87 Points)

Second place – 100 Busio (50 Points)

(TIED) Second place – TL APA (50 Points)

Most Improved Player

TBA on Wednesday, Aug. 9

Most Valuable Player

TBA on Finals Weekend

