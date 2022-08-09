Here are all the new skins coming to League in Patch 12.15

League of Legends Patch 12.15 is set to hit the live servers soon.
As always, the developers will be bringing players updates to champions, items, and runes. More specifically, energy-based champions are getting buffed and Divine Sunderer and First Strike are getting nerfed.
As well as balance changes, a series of new skins are coming to the game in the next patch. This time around, a new skin line called Monster Tamer is making its debut and will include three skins.
The new skins are colorful and vibrant and will almost certainly become instant favorites for players in the game.
Here are all the skins coming to League of Legends in Patch 12.15.