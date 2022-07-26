All the new skins hitting the Rift in League’s Patch 12.14

League of Legends‘ Patch 12.14 is ready to hit Summoner’s Rift.

As usual, the patch will bring a series of updates to champions, targeting a few of them with the nerf hammer. Others will be buffed, while some will be also adjusted. Overall, plenty of balance changes are on the way.

Patch 12.14 will also bring a number of new skins to the game. This time, new additions to the Star Guardian collection are joining the game, as well as a Prestige Star Guardian skin and a Star Nemesis skin.

Here are all the skins coming to League of Legends in Patch 12.14.

Star Guardian Akali

Image via Riot Games

Star Guardian Quinn

Image via Riot Games

Star Guardian Rell

Image via Riot Games

Star Guardian Taliyah

Image via Riot Games

Star Nemesis Morgana

Image via Riot Games

Prestige Star Guardian Syndra