New LoL champion Hwei’s win rate is abysmal after official launch

Hwei was officially added to League of Legends on Dec. 6. But, like usual when it comes to new champions, he botched his landing, as his initial win rate is terrible.

At the time of writing, Hwei has recorded two of the worst win rates in the game. Across all ranks, Hwei has an abysmal 32.74 percent win rate in the middle lane, and 33.21 percent in the support role, according to League stat site U.GG.

For comparison, the next-worst champion in this category is Miss Fortune when picked for support, though her stats aren’t as bad as Hwei’s. The Bounty Hunter has been sitting on a 45.64 percent win rate so far in Patch 13.24, which is 12 percent more than Hwei in the middle.

Hwei is arguably the most-complex champion of all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Those who regularly play League should be all but surprised. New champions often struggle in the solo queue right after launch, so Hwei’s issues are surprisingly common. That said, his win rate is even lower than expected, and he’ll likely require strong buffs to make him more effective. These changes will likely arrive in the near future, as new League champions are commonly adjusted in the days and weeks following their addition.

On top of this, unlike other champions released in 2023, Hwei has a truly complex kit. His abilities vary depending on the Subject he chooses. There are three to choose from, and they all tweak how his abilities work. Hwei’s complicated skillset makes him one of the hardest champions to learn in the current roster, and even tougher to master.

So, if you want to enjoy Hwei, make sure to pick him in normal mode if you’re not feeling too comfortable yet. It’s a way better place to practice and get used to his pros and cons, and at least you won’t be blamed by your teammates if you make a mistake or two.