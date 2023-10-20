New HEARTSTEEL teaser gives first glimpse at LoL boy band’s upcoming song ‘PARANOIA’

Just a few more days until LoL's next big music venture is out in the world.

The next big League of Legends music project is coming.

HEARTSTEEL, an in-universe boy band composed entirely of League characters, is releasing its first single, “PARANOIA,” next week. After getting our first look at the band and its members following the official reveal earlier in the week, we got a taste today of the actual music the group is going to be releasing.

A brief 17-second clip of “PARANOIA” was uploaded to the official League YouTube channel earlier today, complete with visuals from the song’s music video, as well as a snippet of what prospective HEARTSTEEL stans can expect to hear when the song drops next Monday, Oct. 23.

The track features heavy drums with an electric melody, and the only lyrics uttered in the snippet are “they’re praying for the death of a rockstar.”

As far as the visuals of the snippet are concerned, each of the HEARTSTEEL members can be seen in the brief preview, with Kayn, Sett, Yone, K’Sante, Ezreal, and Aphelios each getting a brief moment in the spotlight (and their own logos at the end of the teaser). Despite the teaser only being a few seconds of content, there are still plenty of bright colors and flashy graphics to keep my attention and level of excitement for the song relatively high. Riot is sporting an all-time average that hovers near 1.000 with its pop music endeavors, and it’s fair for many League fans to expect yet another banger.

It’s also worth noting that today’s HEARTSTEEL preview appears to be specifically made as a teaser, as opposed to a straight-up rip of a clip from the music video, meaning there’s plenty more content on the way.

Heartsteel’s debut is another big debut for Riot’s music team. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Riot Games

HEARTSTEEL features four real-world artists in Cal Scruby, BAEKHYUN, Tobi Lou, and ØZI, each of whom take on roles within the League universe, similar to how artists in other LoL music projects such as K/DA and TRUE DAMAGE have in the past. The group has been described as a “genre-bending” project by Riot thanks to its diverse musical backgrounds.

HEARTSTEEL’s debut single, “PARANOIA,” is set to release on Monday, Oct. 23.

