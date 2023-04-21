New Akshan ultimate glitch discovered during MAD and G2’s LEC playoff series

During a crucial game between MAD Lions and G2 Esports today in the 2023 LEC Spring Playoffs, a new bug featuring Runeterra’s resident Rogue Sentinel has been discovered that eventually forced league officials to chronobreak the match to an earlier point in time.

Akshan’s ultimate Comeuppance is a relatively powerful ability that can lock onto enemy champions and blast them with a barrage of bullets from a 2,500-unit range. But one caveat to the ability is that the individual bullets can be blocked by other champions, minions, and structures.

As a result, any player targeted by the ability will be protected by their own teammates since they can also see the trajectory of the bullets due to a visible line indicator from Akshan to his target.

In today’s match, G2’s top laner Sergen “Broken Blade” Çelik locked onto MAD’s support Zdravets “Hylissang” Galabov with Akshan’s ultimate. It looked like the bullets were going to be blocked by Hylissang’s teammates, but at the last moment, Broken Blade used his Heroic Swing to sweep around some terrain for a better angle, sniping out his target.

Although it was an impressive play, a game pause was activated a moment later by MAD. And after a quick investigation, a chronobreak was offered and accepted. The bug occurred when Broken Blade locked onto Hylissang with Comeuppance and used Heroic Swing while in the fog of war, causing the line indicator to flip to the opposite side.

This caused Hylissang’s teammates to block the wrong side of the ultimate, which led to his death. On-screen, it was very clear that the indicator glitched, making it incredibly difficult to know where the bullets were going to come from. Luckily, MAD were able to gain a second chance and eventually win the game to force a tie in the series.

MAD and G2 are still battling for a chance at not only reaching the 2023 LEC Spring Finals but also a chance to represent Europe at the upcoming 2023 Mid-Season Invitational. All roads lead to London, and not even a bug will stop these summoners from making it there.