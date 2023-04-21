Major LoL bug allows Tahm Kench to freely teleport between lanes

Another game-changing exploit has popped up in League of Legends, this time impacting a champion whose abilities were switched around due to their power only a few years ago.

Multiple players have reported sightings of a bug with Tahm Kench impacting numerous games, where it appears that he is able to use his W, Abyssal Voyage, to travel between the top and bottom lanes—which is not an intended interaction. Riot Games has not yet addressed this bug, though it is likely that the champion may be disabled from play in the next few days should the issue persist.

Videos from creators such as Vandiril showcase this bug being used to perform ganks between the top and bot lanes as early as level two, then having the Tahm Kench player back and perform the exploit again to return to their intended lane in seconds. Notably, many of these players did not have the Teleport summoner spell, which post-14 minutes would be the only way for Tahm Kench to travel this quickly.

While it isn’t clear what exactly causes this bug to take place, it seems to be an interaction caused by players clicking on any part of the map as their destination when using their W. This appears to teleport Tahm Kench to that location, whether that be from the top to bot lane or vice versa, or even from base to an alcove. And after Tahm Kench unlocks his ultimate, he could bring an ally with him as he does this, making it even more oppressive for the enemy team.

This also may be due to lingering code from before Tahm Kench had his W and ultimate trade places. The previous ultimate iteration of Abyssal Voyage functioned very similarly to Ryze’s ultimate where Tahm Kench could travel long distances—though never from one side of the map to another.

But this bug appears to be frame-perfect or requires the use of some external software to pull off since it does not occur every time Tahm Kench chooses where to land with his W. Dot Esports attempted to reproduce this exploit for verification in the game’s practice tool but was unable to do so.

It’s best that players avoid attempting to replicate this bug in any of their games since using exploits of any kind is subject to account suspension or banning.