Nendoroid Lux figure now available for pre-order

Lux, the first entry in Good Smile’s League of Legends Nendoroid toy line, is now up for pre-order.

“The Lady of Luminosity” can be pre-ordered now for $50.99, but it won’t ship until next June. There’s a good chance it will sell out quickly, though, so now’s the time to order.

Nendoroid Lux from "League of Legends" is currently available for preorder! League fans, be sure to add the Lady of Luminosity to your Nendoroid collection!



Preorder: https://t.co/AaZUH7IdyZ

Preorder (US): https://t.co/UHYnPZog6v#leagueoflegends #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/X3ESKdIigq — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) October 12, 2020

Lux comes with multiple different parts, including three face plates, multiple arm and hand variations, leg variations, her wand, and attachable effect parts, along with a base to stand her on.

Good Smile has created Nendoroid figures for a ton of IPs, including Marvel, Overwatch, Fortnite, DC Comics, and a variety of anime series. The figures are somewhat small but high quality.

There’s also an Elementalist Lux scale figure in the works, but only concept art has been revealed. It appears there could be a good amount of League products in the future.

Lux and the rest of Good Smile’s Nendoroid figures can be found on the company’s website.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.