Nemesis breaks down his top 3 teams for LEC 2023

The offseason in League of Legends still hasn’t officially started, but it’s already drama-ridden chaos. Despite all of this, we have heard rumors of what LEC rosters look like. During his recent stream, Tim “Nemesis” Lipovšek broke down his top three LEC teams based on their current state.

On his recent stream, Nemesis’ fan asked him to list his top three teams for LEC in the upcoming season 13.

Looking over the teams in their current state, Nemesis singled out Rogue, G2 Esports, Fnatic, and Team Vitality. Explaining he’s not a big believer in other teams except Excel, Nemesis doesn’t really see Team BDS, Astralis, or SK Gaming succeeding in the upcoming season.

“Not really a believer in anything else. Not a believer in BDS, Astralis, SK… Excel kinda gets close,” Nemesis said.

If we look at the rumors, Rogue will feature most of its roster that found some success at Worlds 2022, including Comp, Trymbi, Malarang, and Larssen. Reportedly, Szygenda will join this already strong roster.

On the other hand, the stars of G2 the next season will reportedly be BrokenBlade, Yike, Caps, Hans Sama, and Mikyx.

The Fnatic roster, which has been struggling for a while now, is reportedly getting a complete makeover with Rekkles returning to his favorite team. He’ll be sharing bot lane with a new player, Rhuckz.

And finally, Vitality will reportedly have Kaiser and Neon in bot lane, and top laner Photon for the next season.