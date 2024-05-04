MSI 2024: both LATAM teams swept out in tense opening elimination round

Latin American hopes were wiped out on the first elimination day at the 2024 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational in China. Both region’s representatives, LOUD and Estral Esports, fought valiantly but ultimately succumbed to their opponents, marking the departure of an entire region from the MSI battleground.

As the curtains rose on MSI 2024’s first elimination day, predictions didn’t count for both LATAM teams to go out, as Estral had shown its fiery style against T1 just two days ago, and LOUD was heavily favored in their match against GAM Esports. But in a series of high-stakes showdowns, both squadshad to bid farewell to the international stage.

The day began with a clash between PSG Talon and Estral Esports, a matchup burdened with anticipation and tension as the first elimination of MSI 2024 drew near. Estral had faced World Champions T1 in their opening encounter of the tournament with determination and conviction despite their underdog status, which shone a light on their aggressive playstyle. But what had almost worked against the Korean powerhouse didn’t even graze PSG Talon.

PSG Talon players fist bump Estral Esports after victory during MSI Play-Ins. Photo by Liu YiCun/Riot Games

The APAC representative’s calculated approach and strategic synergy proved insurmountable for Estral, who struggled to find their footing amidst their opponents’ relentless pressure. Despite glimpses of their trademark aggression showed in the previous match of MSI, Estral ultimately succumbed to PSG’s control of the Rift, marking the end of their MSI campaign.

Soon after, the clock struck GAM’s time as they went up against LOUD. Coming into the second match of the day, the LATAM team was favored, with GAM arriving at the MSI tournament sporting a revised roster as two of their players received an indefinite suspension from all Riot-affiliated tournaments following the 2024 VCS match-fixing investigations. On the other side of the Rift, LOUD has one of the longer-standing rosters in their region, a base for the synergy pivotal to execute the current lane-swap strategies, which are currently in meta, to perfection.

CEO Anthony “TK Nguyen” Nguyễn of GAM Esports is seen on stage during MSI Play-Ins. Photo by Liu YiCun/Riot Games

LOUD demonstrated patience and methodical gameplay in the opening game, establishing an early lead and showcasing their prowess in skirmishes and teamfights until GAM’s Nexus crumbled. However, GAM refused to concede defeat, mounting a comeback in the following game—and fans both at home and in the arena could all pinpoint the moment that led to the turnaround: A critical mistake by LOUD led GAM to set a coordinated pincer attack in the bot lane, securing them the victory and forcing the series to a decisive third game.

In the final game of the day, GAM unleashed their full potential, executing relentless ganks and skirmishes with precision and coordination. Despite LOUD’s valiant efforts, GAM emerged victorious, mirroring the results of their last performance against the LATAM team in the Play-Ins stage of Worlds 2023.

Tomorrow’s matchups at MSI 2024 promise intense battles as PSG Talon squares off against NA representative FlyQuest, while GAM Esports prepares to face off against LEC team Fnatic. These outcomes will determine which teams advance to the main event, setting the stage for thrilling competition in the days to come.

