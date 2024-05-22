Teemo wearing a bee suit and giggling to himself. What a cheeky little lad
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

LoL: How to fix ‘This game is not yet available in your region’ error

Regional errors, universal solutions.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: May 22, 2024 06:57 pm

League of Legends not being available in your region is one of the strangest errors in the game. This error code makes little sense, since most players have long histories of playing in their respective regions.

Recommended Videos

As a long-time player of my local server, the “This game is not yet available in your region” League error caught me off guard. My region was recently demoted from major to minor in League’s competitive scene, so the error scared me, making me wonder whether my region was getting completely shut down. Luckily, that wasn’t actually the case, and there was an explanation for all the fuss.

What causes the “This game is not yet available in your region” in League?

Teemo jumping over tree roots, smiling.
These are major regions we’re talking about here. Image via Riot Games

The “This game is not yet available in your region” error in League occurs because of server-related problems on Riot Games’ end. When this error shows up, it generally affects certain regions, so not all the servers may experience it at the same time.

My understanding is it’s tied to Riot deploying regional server updates, which are often unannounced and aim to improve the overall stability.

How do you fix the “This game is not yet available in your region” error?

LoL champion Heimerdinger working on an invention.
Time truly heals everything. Image via Riot Games

The best fix for the “This game is not yet available in your region” error is waiting it out, since it often disappears shortly after appearing. When this error first appeared in 2024, Riot fixed it within 15 minutes.

If it’s been close to an hour and this error is still bothering you, you should then check League’s server status. You can also troubleshoot your local connection by restarting your modem/router, changing DNS addresses, or switching to a cabled connection or your mobile data with a hotspot.

League PBE could also be impacted by this error

When this error surfaces, you might also get the “League PBE not available” error. Both the PBE and the main client of League use the same server infrastructure, so the error should resolve on both when Riot fixes its servers.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Faker skins in League of Legends
Faker of T1 on stage poses with trophy after victory at League of Legends World Championship 2023 Finals at Gocheok Sky Dome on November 19, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
All Faker skins in League of Legends
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 22, 2024
Read Article Riot is now banning LoL players for using lobby reveal extensions
Program Camille splash art in League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot is now banning LoL players for using lobby reveal extensions
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 22, 2024
Read Article Criteria to enter LoL esports Hall of Legends, explained
LoL Hall of Legends promotional image, showcasing a statue in a dark room with light beaming down on it.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Criteria to enter LoL esports Hall of Legends, explained
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti May 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Faker skins in League of Legends
Faker of T1 on stage poses with trophy after victory at League of Legends World Championship 2023 Finals at Gocheok Sky Dome on November 19, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
All Faker skins in League of Legends
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 22, 2024
Read Article Riot is now banning LoL players for using lobby reveal extensions
Program Camille splash art in League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot is now banning LoL players for using lobby reveal extensions
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 22, 2024
Read Article Criteria to enter LoL esports Hall of Legends, explained
LoL Hall of Legends promotional image, showcasing a statue in a dark room with light beaming down on it.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Criteria to enter LoL esports Hall of Legends, explained
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti May 22, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.