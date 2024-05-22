League of Legends not being available in your region is one of the strangest errors in the game. This error code makes little sense, since most players have long histories of playing in their respective regions.

Recommended Videos

As a long-time player of my local server, the “This game is not yet available in your region” League error caught me off guard. My region was recently demoted from major to minor in League’s competitive scene, so the error scared me, making me wonder whether my region was getting completely shut down. Luckily, that wasn’t actually the case, and there was an explanation for all the fuss.

What causes the “This game is not yet available in your region” in League?

These are major regions we’re talking about here. Image via Riot Games

The “This game is not yet available in your region” error in League occurs because of server-related problems on Riot Games’ end. When this error shows up, it generally affects certain regions, so not all the servers may experience it at the same time.

My understanding is it’s tied to Riot deploying regional server updates, which are often unannounced and aim to improve the overall stability.

How do you fix the “This game is not yet available in your region” error?

Time truly heals everything. Image via Riot Games

The best fix for the “This game is not yet available in your region” error is waiting it out, since it often disappears shortly after appearing. When this error first appeared in 2024, Riot fixed it within 15 minutes.

If it’s been close to an hour and this error is still bothering you, you should then check League’s server status. You can also troubleshoot your local connection by restarting your modem/router, changing DNS addresses, or switching to a cabled connection or your mobile data with a hotspot.

League PBE could also be impacted by this error

When this error surfaces, you might also get the “League PBE not available” error. Both the PBE and the main client of League use the same server infrastructure, so the error should resolve on both when Riot fixes its servers.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more