Mikyx confirms he hasn’t found a team for 2022 LEC Spring Split

The 2021 League of Legends offseason has taken another victim. This time, veteran European support Mikyx has announced that he wasn’t able to find a team for the 2022 Spring Split.

The 23-year-old is one of many talented players who have been left off of a starting lineup, including names like Nisqy, Jensen, and Svenskeren. Even superstar AD carry Rekkles wasn’t able to find a place on an LEC or LCS roster and eventually went to the LFL to join Karmine Corp.

Didn't find a team for 2022 spring but at least I will be streaming more often now! 😎 — Mihael Mehle (@G2Mikyx) December 6, 2021

Mikyx has been G2 Esports’ starting support since the end of 2018 and accomplished many feats over that three-year span. He won four LEC championships in a row through 2019 and 2020 and even won an MSI trophy and had two top-three finishes at the World Championship as well. He’s played with many superstars in his career as well, including big names like Kobbe, Hans sama, Perkz, Caps, and Rekkles.

But this past year was one of the toughest in recent memory for Mikyx and the rest of G2. The team failed to reach the LEC finals in both splits and didn’t qualify for Worlds for the first time in the org’s history. They struggled to find the same level of synergy that they had in previous splits, even though they boasted one of the most talented rosters on paper.

G2’s CEO Carlos “ocelote” Rodríguez Santiago also said that three weeks ago, the team lowered the buyout price for Mikyx to 250,000 euros but couldn’t find a deal. Dot Esports’ Pablo Suárez reported in September that the buyout price for Mikyx was 1.5 million euros.

Many League fans will be waiting to see if a team decides to pick Mikyx up as a quick midseason fix for their lineup. The experienced support is still one of the best in his role and shouldn’t need to wait long to get signed to a squad for the summer.

