Marksman buffs and nerfs of two other classes coming to ARAM in League Patch 13.1

Riot Games is shipping a bunch of ARAM changes for League of Legends in the upcoming Patch 13.1.

One of the lead developers for the game, Riot Maxw3ll, released a set of changes yesterday coming to the Howling Abyss with the nearest update. Marksman champions will be getting buffed, while two other classes—assassins and bruisers—are targeted with the nerf hammer. Moreover, the death timers in levels 11-18 will be reduced by one second.

We're back in the office and back to work. Submitting the following changes to ARAM balance for patch 13.1. We kept it to safer buffs/nerfs in order to give the team time to properly test updates to the systems. pic.twitter.com/laRdpNuvh7 — Riot Maxw3ll (@ExasperatedDan) January 4, 2023

A bunch of champions from the aforementioned classes will be affected by the changes. When it comes to marksman champs, they will have a higher overall lifesteal effectiveness on minions, which will rise to 60 percent (from 50 percent). Some individual champs, like Draven, Kai’Sa, Zeri, and Kalista, will also have slightly bigger outgoing damage. Besides, some other single champs will also get a buff, including Lulu, Nunu & Willump, Udyr, and Yuumi.

Assassins and bruiser mains won’t be that pleased, as many of these champs will be weakened on the Howling Abyss. Champions like Darius, Ekko, Bel’Veth, Irelia, Maokai, or Mordekaiser, will be having either less damage, less tenacity, or will receive more damage.

“[Assassins and bruisers] are dominating the Abyss at the moment. Many were given extra power to help them in the previous iteration of ARAM, and we’re reducing some of that,” Maxw3ll wrote.

Patch 13.1 will be the first League patch of the year, and is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, Jan. 10. You can read about all the changes it introduces here.