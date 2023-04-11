Malphite pentakill wasn’t enough to seal the deal in series-deciding LPL game

Pentakills are a rare occasion in professional League of Legends, with just a couple occurring each year, even more so when top laners are the ones getting it. Yet, the LPL witnessed it all, with one of the most special pentakills in League‘s history in the final game of a long series.

EDward Gaming and BiliBili Gaming faced off earlier today in the loser’s bracket of the LPL Spring Playoffs. The series was crucial for both teams since winning not only meant advancing to the finals against JD Gaming but also meant locking a spot in the Mid-Season Invitational, the first international tournament of the year, which takes place in London next month.

It was a close series between the two teams, as EDG and BLG traded games back and forth right off the bat. BLG dominated the first and third games, while EDG were able to get revenge in games two and four.

With such high stakes in the series-deciding game, the two teams took a slow and cautionary approach; only three kills were registered on each team’s side at the 20-minute mark.

Once Baron Nashor spawned, however, teams started fighting over the vision control on the map. Even though BLG had more vision of the surrounding areas of Baron, EDG decided to pull the trigger, finding a pick on BLG’s support ON and initiating the fight. Despite BLG finding an impressive four-man Slicing Malestorm from Kennen, they were unable to clean up EDG.

With both teams on the brink of death, Malphite was the only healthy champion left as he cleaned up BLG, claiming one of the rarest pentakills.

Unfortunately, EDG wasn’t able to close out the game with it. BLG quickly found their footing again, winning the following fight and capturing Baron Nashor. From that point, BLG regained control and ended the game with one last fight, taking down all the EDG members thanks to yet another four-man ultimate by Bin’s Kennen.

In just less than 32 minutes, BLG sealed the deal and defeated EDG, as they will be facing JD Gaming in the finals to determine the LPL Spring champions. With this victory, BLG have locked in their spot at MSI, representing China alongside JDG. This will be BLG’s first appearance at an international tournament, after a disappointing 2022 season.

The two finalists will face each other later this week on Saturday, April 15, at 4am CT.