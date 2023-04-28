MAD Lions master the apology video with hilarious LoL MSI qualification statement

Not many LEC fans expected MAD Lions to win the 2023 Spring Split and qualify for the Mid-Season Invitational 2023 as EMEA’s first seed. Well, it looks like MAD didn’t either, and they released an apology video for all you shocked watchers.

In the video, released on April 27, James “Mac” MacCormack, MAD’s head coach, donned a suit and tie to apologize to the fans for winning the split and making it to another international tournament.

“Our accidental victory over all of the other teams in the LEC again was a tragedy that should never have happened,” Mac said over a touching melody. He strongly underlined MAD are “deeply, deeply sorry” for doing so, and they must truly be since this phrase was repeated around five times during the two-and-a-half-minute film.

Luckily, if you’re one of the LEC fans who are MAD for Mac’s team qualifying for the MSI 2023, you don’t need to forgive them. The head coach reassured viewers they didn’t release this video to be forgiven but to simply say they are sorry.

All jokes aside, this short video is a fantastic gag towards all the pundits who have doubted MAD throughout the 2023 season so far, claiming they lost the offseason and have a roster that’s not able to compete domestically, let alone internationally.

Since entering the LEC in 2020, MAD has made a lot of hateful critics. But they have since qualified for all three World Championships, though finished twice in the play-in stage, which fueled a lot of haters to claim MAD aren’t worthy representatives of Europe at international events.

Well, at MSI 2023 they will have another chance of proving their worth to those who still doubt them. And if they fall short, then we at least know they’re incredible at apology videos, and we take those.